Coldplay Mumbai Concert 2025: Chris Martin Takes Speed Boat from Gateway of India to Reach DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai for His Show Tonight (Watch Video)

Britsh rock band Coldplay is all set to electrify the crowd tonight (January 18) at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, and the excitement is palpable! Lead vocalist Chris Martin was spotted by paparazzi at Mumbai's Gateway of India earlier today, heading towards Navi Mumbai in a speed boat for the much-anticipated live gig. Ditching the notorious Mumbai traffic, Chris opted for a peaceful boat ride. In a video shared by the paparazzi, he is seen sporting a white Henley t-shirt, black pants, white sneakers and a blue cap, greeting the photographers with a warm smile and a traditional gesture before boarding the boat. Check it out! Coldplay in India: Chris Martin Surprises Young Fan With Gift After He Requests Concert Tickets for Singer’s Navi Mumbai Show at DY Patil Stadium (Watch Viral Video).

Chris Martin Takes Speed Boat for DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)