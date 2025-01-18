Coldplay Mumbai Concert 2025: Chris Martin Takes Speed Boat from Gateway of India to Reach DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai for His Show Tonight (Watch Video)

The video of Chris Martin taking a speedboat to reach DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai has gone viral. Coldplay will perform in Mumbai for three consecutive days: January 18, 19 and 21.

Coldplay Mumbai Concert 2025: Chris Martin Takes Speed Boat from Gateway of India to Reach DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai for His Show Tonight (Watch Video)
Chris Martin (Photo Credits: Instagram)
Socially Team Latestly| Jan 18, 2025 07:05 PM IST

Britsh rock band Coldplay is all set to electrify the crowd tonight (January 18) at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, and the excitement is palpable! Lead vocalist Chris Martin was spotted by paparazzi at Mumbai's Gateway of India earlier today, heading towards Navi Mumbai in a speed boat for the much-anticipated live gig. Ditching the notorious Mumbai traffic, Chris opted for a peaceful boat ride. In a video shared by the paparazzi, he is seen sporting a white Henley t-shirt, black pants, white sneakers and a blue cap, greeting the photographers with a warm smile and a traditional gesture before boarding the boat. Check it out! Coldplay in India: Chris Martin Surprises Young Fan With Gift After He Requests Concert Tickets for Singer’s Navi Mumbai Show at DY Patil Stadium (Watch Viral Video).

Chris Martin Takes Speed Boat for DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

