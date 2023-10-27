Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 27 (ANI): Makers of an upcoming film 'Hukus Bukus' unveiled the trailer of the film, starring Darsheel Safary, Arun Govil, Gautam Singh Vig, Vashu Jain and Naisha Khanna in Mumbai.

The event provided a sneak peek into a film that explores the intersection of cricket and religion set against the breathtaking backdrop of Kashmir.

The event was graced by actor Darsheel Safary, Arun Govil, Sajjad Delafrooz, director Vinay Bhardwaj and the special guest for the evening was Mahesh Bhatt.

Sharing his thoughts on 'Hukus Bukus,' Mahesh told ANI, "I am delighted. When your student does something like this before, your heart dances with joy. Today, he (Vinay Bhardwaj) has made a film that shows the truth needed by the world. In this divisive world, 'Hukus Bukus' is one such story that speaks of connecting hearts. He has eloquently explained that when there are three aces - Krishna, Kashmir and Cricket and a story is narrated through a father and his son which brings hearts closer, it feels that there are still directors who narrate such life-affirming stories in their debut efforts."

Producer-Director of 'Hukus Bukus,' Vinay Bhardwaj said, "Your presence today, capturing the voices of the makers, cast, and crew, is a testament to the power of storytelling and the importance of the media in sharing these stories with the world. Thank you for being the bridge that connects our passion to the hearts of our audience." - Vinay Bhardwaj, Producer-Director of "Hukus Bukus"

The film is all set to release on the 3rd of November 2023 in theatres. (ANI)

