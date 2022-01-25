Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 25 (ANI): Australian cricketer David Warner is surely actor Allu Arjun's fan.

On Tuesday, Warner took to Instagram and posted a fun video featuring himself in a few scenes from Allu Arjun's latest released film 'Pushpa: The Rise'.

Alongside the clip, Warner wrote, "Wish I was @alluarjunonline makes acting look soo easy #pushpa #india."

Fans left in splits after seeing Warner's video.

"Hahahaha this is so funny," a social media user commented.

"Whattt. Warner, you never leave a chance to bring a smile to my face," another one wrote.

Now it is to see how Allu Arjun will react to Warner's video. (ANI)

