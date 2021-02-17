Hollywood star Denise Richards is talented, bold and beautiful. The name and fame which she enjoys today is the outcome of all the hard work she had put in at the very start of her career. For the one’s who aren’t aware, Denise entered the glam world as a fashion model and then began to appear in films and on television in the 1990s. She utilised her alluring figure and acting prowess to carve a niche in the showbiz. Ahead, her not-so-great marriage with Charlie Sheen also churned news and her name was all over the internet. Today (Feb 17), Richards turns a year older and what a better day to raise a toast to her pinup roles. Denise Richards on Relationship with Ex-Husband Charlie Sheen: ‘Communication Is Great with Him’.

From being tagged as the worst Bond girl ever to even garnering praises for her roles in the 90s, her career had its lows and highs. And today, on the occasion of her born day, we would like to revisit some of her most cherished characters on the screens that are just ah-mazing. Denise Richards Birthday: When The Hollywood Diva Acted in Kambakkht Ishq With Akshay Kumar.

Starship Troopers (1997)

Let’s start with Denise’s breakthrough role in this alien-themed movie that attracted a heap of praises for the star. She played the role of Carmen Ibanez, love interest of Johnny Rico (Casper Van Dien) and also was seen kicking creatures from the space.

Loaded Weapon (1993)

The actress appeared in a cameo in this American parody film as Cindy and left everyone craving for more. As they say, it’s all about what can bring to the celluloid and well she knew, she had to impress. Bravo!

Wild Things (1997)

The premise of this 90s thriller saw the actress as a filthy rich babe named Kelly Van Ryan who gets involved in a money-making scam that leads to many twists. However, the highlight of the flick was the raunchy sex scenes and the actress’ same-sex smooch with Neve Campbell.

The World Is Not Enough (1999)

Her act as scientist Dr Christmas Jones alongside Pierce Brosnan in this James Bond film was not well received. She also got a Razzie Award in the same year as worst supporting actress. Having said that, still, this was one of the most-remembered roles of hers from the 90s.

Drop Dead Gorgeous (1999)

Last but not the least, the actress' beautiful act in this flick was out of this world. If you count, it has 21 years since Denise played the rile of beauty pageant competitor Becky Leeman in the dark comedy Drop Dead Gorgeous, but still is fresh in the minds of her fans.

That’s it, guys! These are some of the well-known characters played by Richards on TV or in films. Currently, she was part of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' tenth season. However, in September last year, she decided to quit the series after two seasons. Happy birthday, Daniel Richards. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 17, 2021 09:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).