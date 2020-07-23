New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI): Actor Deepika Padukone spent her Wednesday evening playing a series of 'TPL- Taboo Premier League' with her star husband Ranveer Singh and his family.

The 'Tamasha' actor took to Instagram on Thursday to share a picture from the game session with her family and stated that the board game went extremely competitive.

Also Read | Sonu Sood to Help Out Villager Who Sold His Cow to Buy a Smartphone For Children's Online Classes.

"TPL-Taboo Premiere League.With everyone bringing their A-Game to the TaBoo Table I must say it is getting extremely competitive!" she wrote in the caption.

The 'Chhapaak' actor celebrated Ranveer Singh's birthday at home earlier this month and shared that she gorged on the birthday cake for a week.

Also Read | One Direction 10th Anniversary: Perfect, What Makes You Beautiful - 5 Songs By 1D That Are Playlist Must-Haves (Watch Videos).

The celebrity couple has been staying at home ever since the COVID-19-induced lockdown was imposed in the country. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)