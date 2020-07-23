One Direction has easily been one of the most-loved boy bands of recent times. 10 years ago on July 23 Simon Cowell picked these amazing five singers from X Factor UK to give us One Direction and ever since, we have been lucky to have witnessed such amazing talent from the boys. The band consisted of members Niall Horan, Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson. Before disbanding in 2015 after Malik's exit, 1D gave us some of the biggest hits such as "What Makes You Beautiful", "Stockholm Syndrome", "Perfect" among others. The band has a huge fan following globally and many have remained hopeful that the band may reunite at some point. One Direction 10th Anniversary: Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson Share Emotional Posts Remembering Old Times With the Band.

While a reunion concert may be a far fetched idea given the current situation due to coronavirus, there's no doubt that we can still celebrate One Direction's 10th anniversary by putting together some of their best tracks for a playlist. 1D fans have already begun the 10th-anniversary celebrations and former bandmates, Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson also took to Twitter to thank their fans and also recalled their best moments with the band. In an emotional post, Niall wrote, "It’s such a major part of our lives and always will be. Cheers to US today boys and thank you to all you beautiful people who have supported us over the last 10 years." To mark this special occassion for the band, we take a look at some of their best tracks.

What Makes You Beautiful

This breakthrough hit of the band is one of their earliest and also the cutest. The boys truly managed to make us groove to this romantic number with a happy grin on our faces.

Perfect

This is yet another 1D track that instantly got us falling in love with it. The song is a great addition to your list if you enjoy a bit of 80s style pop music.

Once In a Lifetime

This is one of the band's most-loved tracks given that we get to hear each of the band member getting a solo. The acoustic number also has some beautiful lyrics and we have to say that chorus is to die for!

Night Changes

This romantic ballad will always remain special for all 1D fans given that it was the last music video that featured Zayn Malik. The song is gorgeously emotional with its lyrics and absolute winner according to us. One Direction Fame Niall Horan Finds Love In Amelia Woolley Amid Lockdown (View Pic).

Long Way Down

Yet another track from the band that showed how they were truly getting better with their songwriting. With its mature take on fame, the song also featured the best vocals from each member.

It's certainly an emotional time for many with the band completing 10 years and we hope these songs will be on your playlist as you celebrate the same. These songs remind us how magical the combination of Harry, Liam, Zayn, Niall and Louis is and until the band ever decides to reunite, these gems will surely keep us entertained.

