London [UK], February 19 (ANI): Actor Deepika Padukone presented the award for the Best Film not in the English language to actor Jonathan Glazer for 'The Zone Of Interest' at the BAFTA Film Awards 2024.

The 77th BAFTA Film Awards ceremony is currently underway at London's Royal Festival Hall.

Other nominees were '20 Days in Mariupol', 'Anatomy of a Fall', 'Past Lives', 'Society of the Snow'.

Deepika made heads turn on the red carpet of the BAFTA Awards 2024 as she donned a golden and silver-hued shimmery saree with sequins work all over it. She paired it with a matching blouse with strappy sleeves.

For the glam, she opted for dewy makeup with kohl-rimmed eyes. Her messy hair bun and statement earrings definitely accentuated her look.

Deepika recently expressed gratitude for being chosen as a BAFTA Award presenter.

The list of other presenters includes former England football star David Beckham, singer Dua Lipa, Cate Blanchett, Adjoa Andoh of 'Bridgerton' fme, 'Wonka' Oompa Loompa Hugh Grant and 'Emily in Paris's' Lily Collins.

Taking to Instagram, Deepika recently shared a post on her stories that she captioned, "Gratitude."

In India, the awards are streaming live on Lionsgate Play.

On the film front, Deepika was recently seen in the aerial action thriller film 'Fighter' opposite Hrithik Roshan.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film also starred Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi in pivotal roles and received good responses from the audience.

She will be next seen in the sci-fi action thriller film 'Kalki 2898 AD' alongside south actor Prabhas.

Helmed by Nag Ashwin, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan and will hit the theatres on May 9, 2024. (ANI)

