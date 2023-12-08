The 'He-Man' of Bollywood, Dharmendra, turned 88 on Friday. This year, the veteran star came out of his residence and celebrated his birthday with his fans and paparazzi stationed outside his home. He was accompanied by his elder son and actor Sunny Deol. Several pictures and videos of the Sholay actor cutting a giant 7-tier cake in front of his fans went viral on social media. The massive cake featured the actor's photos and colourful, edible roses. In the pictures and videos, he was seen donning a brown shirt paired with black pants. He accessorized his look with a black hat. Dharmendra Birthday Special: 10 Evergreen Movies Of This Prolific Actor That Prove He Is Also Naram Dharam.

Dharmendra's wife and actor-turned-politician Hema Malini on Friday penned an adorable birthday wish for her husband. She shared a picture on Instagram and wrote, "Wishing my dearest life partner of many years, a very happy, healthy and joyful birthday. May you have all the love your heart can hold, all the happiness a day can bring, and all the blessings a life can unfold. I just want to say: I hope you can see how special you are to me. Happy birthday to my love!." Dharmendra is known for working in different genres including romance, action, and comedy. He has given several hits including Ayee Milan Ki Bela, Phool Aur Patthar, Aaye Din Bahar Ke, Aankhen, Aya Sawan Jhoom Ke, Anupama, among others. Recently, he also made headlines for his role in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Dharmendra Turns 88! Sunny Deol and Esha Deol Share Heartwarming Posts for Their 'Darling Papa' on His Birthday (View Pics).

Dharmendra Turns 88! Bollywood's 'He-Man' Celebrates with Fans and Family:

He will be next seen in the upcoming untitled romantic drama film which also features Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles. Apart from that, he also has director Sriram Raghavan's next Ekkis which also features Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda. The film will release on January 10, 2025.