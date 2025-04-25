New Delhi, April 25: In the aftermath of the devastating terrorist attack in Pahalgam, veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra has joined the chorus of public figures expressing outrage and grief. Taking to his social media platform, Dharmendra shared his profound sorrow and outrage, condemning the cruelty of the attack that claimed 26 innocent lives.

The actor shared an emotional message on Instagram that read, "I hate inhumanity, my heart cries for cruelty in Pahalgam. I pray for peace, love, and humanity all over the world." ‘Badly Affected by Senseless Killing’: Aamir Khan Skips ‘Andaz Apna Apna’ Re-Release Screening Amid Pahalgam Terror Attack.

Dharmendra Condemns Pahalgam Terror Attack

The Pahalgam attack, which occurred on April 22, 2025, has not only shaken India but also drawn widespread international condemnation. Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof extended his heartfelt condolences to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a conversation following the attack.

PM Schoof condemned the "cowardly act" in the strongest terms, reiterating the Netherlands' unwavering stance against terrorism in all its forms. Schoof's gesture of solidarity with India was echoed by a statement from India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on social media. ‘Kashmir Hamesha Humara Rahega’: Suniel Shetty Reacts to Pahalgam Terror Attack, Urges Indians To Rise Above Negativity and Unite (Watch Video).

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal shared a post on X (formerly Twitter), announcing the conversation between the two leaders. "PM Dick Schoof of Netherlands @MinPres called PM @narendramodi and conveyed condolences on the tragic and inhuman cross-border terror attack in Pahalgam, India. He strongly condemned the cowardly act and rejected terrorism in all its forms and manifestations," the post read.

The Ministry further noted that Prime Minister Modi had thanked Prime Minister Schoof for his support and expressed India's resolve to work closely with the Netherlands in the ongoing global fight against terrorism. In response to the Pahalgam terror attack, the Indian government has swiftly implemented a series of diplomatic and security measures aimed at addressing the gravity of the situation and reinforcing national security.

One of the most significant actions taken by the Indian government was the closure of the Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Attari, a critical border post for trade and movement between India and Pakistan. Additionally, India announced the suspension of the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) for Pakistani nationals, giving them 40 hours to return to their country. The government has also reduced the number of diplomats stationed at both the Indian and Pakistani High Commissions.

India has also halted the Indus Waters Treaty, a historic agreement signed in 1960. The treaty has long been seen as one of the most successful international accords, despite enduring periods of tension. In the wake of the tragedy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation, vowing that those responsible for the Pahalgam attack would face severe retribution. PM Modi assured the Indian people that justice would be swift and uncompromising.

"The terrorists responsible for this heinous attack, along with those who conspired it, will face punishment beyond their imagination," PM Modi declared. He stressed that the time had come to eliminate the remaining strongholds of terrorism, pledging that India's resolve would break the backbone of the perpetrators.

