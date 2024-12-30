New Delhi, Dec 30 (PTI) Punjabi singing sensation Diljit Dosanjh dedicated his concert to former prime minister Manmohan Singh, who died on the night of December 26.

The singer-actor on Instagram shared a video from Sunday's concert in which he spoke about the lessons he believes people should learn from Singh.

Also Read | Malayalam Actor Dileep Shankar Found Dead in Hotel Room; Police Suspect Health Issues.

"Today's Concert is dedicated to Dr Manmohan Singh Ji. DIL-LUMINATI TOUR Year 24," he captioned the post.

In the clip, Dosanjh recalled how Singh would never speak ill about anyone even if someone did so towards him.

Also Read | 'Big Bullshit': Govinda's Daughter Tina Ahuja Gets Brutally Slammed for Calling Period Cramps 'Psychological' (Watch Video).

"He lived a very simple life. If I look at the journey of his life, it was so simple. Even if someone talked ill about him, he never reverted in the same manner. In politics, it's the toughest thing to avoid," he is heard saying in the video.

"Have you ever seen those Lok Sabha sessions? Our politicians fight as if they are nursery kids... But something that we should learn from Dr Manmohan Singh ji is that he never responded back in the same manner," he added.

Singh, the architect of India's economic reforms and who served as the 13th Prime Minister of India between 2004 and 2014, died last week at the age of 92.

Dosanjh, 40, further mentioned the words which Singh would speak and said everyone including him should learn from him.

"He would often say 'Hazaaron jawabon se meri khamoshi acchi, na jaane kitne sawalon ki aabroo dhak leti hai' ('My silence is better than a thousand answers, it has saved the grace of many questions') and it is something the youth needs to learn from him, even I do. We should focus on our goals even if people speak worst about us and try to distract us," he said.

"Today, I bow my head in front of a man who loved his country and spent his life serving it," he added.

The singer will next perform in Ludhiana on December 31 as part of his "Dil-Luminati India Tour".

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)