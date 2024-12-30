Tina Ahuja, daughter of actor Govinda and Sunita Ahuja, sparked backlash after making controversial remarks about period cramps in an interview with Hauterrfly. The star kid claimed she had never experienced period pain, stating, "only Bombay girls talk about cramps." She further suggested that women who don’t naturally suffer from cramps might be psychologically influenced into imagining the pain. Her comments quickly drew criticism, with netizens highlighting that every woman’s experience with menstruation is different and cannot be generalised. Govinda Hospitalised: Tina Ahuja Arrives at Criticare Hospital To See Her Injured Father Following Pistol Misfire Incident.

Tina Ahuja's Controversial Statement Over Period Cramps

Tina Ahuja shared her take on period pain and said, "I have stayed most of the time in Chandigarh, and I have heard only these girls from Bombay and Delhi speak about cramps. Half of the problem comes from setting up these circles who are talking about the problem, and sometimes the ones who don’t get cramps also start to feel it psychologically. So many women in Punjab and other small cities don’t even realise when they undergo menopause." ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’: Govinda and Krushna Abhishek Reconcile; Actor Credits Wife Sunita Ahuja for Supporting Nephew’s Career (Watch Video).

Watch Tina Ahuja's Views on Pain During Periods:

Govinda's daughter did not stop there but further talked about her “prefect” 28 days cycle. “Maybe my body is a little desi. I have never had any back pains. Everything is perfect, 28 days cycle. But, here I see girls always talking about… You eat your ghee, stop dieting so much; you have a good night’s sleep and everything becomes normal. You have a good diet. Most of the girls diet so much looking at Instagram, listening to it, that problems which don’t even exist happen.”

Netizens Slam Tina Ahuja’s Take on Menstrual Pain

(Photo Credits: Reddit)

The interview also featured Tina Ahuja's mother, Sunita, who supported her daughter's views on period cramps, mentioning that they consume a spoonful of ghee daily as part of their routine. For the unversed, Tina's sole Bollywood appearance was in the 2015 romantic comedy Second Hand Husband, which failed to make an impact at the box office.

