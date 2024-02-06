Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 6 (ANI): For those who prefer to stay in on Valentine's Day, streaming platforms have rolled out a line-up of romance-based content.

Prime Video is coming up with a docu-series, which explores six real-life romances on February 14, which is celebrated as Valentine's Day.

Six directors -- Akshay Indikar, Archana Phadke, Collin D'Cunha, Hardik Mehta, Shazia Iqbal, and Vivek Soni --have filmed the show titled 'Love Storiyaan'.

A Dharmatic Entertainment Production, with Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Somen Mishra serving as the Executive Producers, the series draws inspiration from the stories featured on India Love Project, a social media community that celebrates love in its various forms that former journalists Priya Ramani, Samar Halarnkar, and Niloufer Venkatraman founded.

Aparna Purohit, head of Originals, India and Southeast Asia, Prime Video, said, "Love Storiyaan is a testament to Prime Video's unwavering commitment to crafting narratives that not only mirror the rich diversity of our audience but also deeply resonate with their hearts. This series opens a door to authentic and uplifting stories of love that transcend societal boundaries and challenge norms. It intricately intertwines a delicate tapestry, certain to tug at the viewers' heartstrings for its resonant storytelling."

Karan Johar said the project is "more than just a faithful retelling of real-life love stories. The series looks at love in all its forms, painting a beautiful picture of connections that go beyond the ordinary."

"Over the years as a filmmaker and producer, I have had the privilege of telling several love stories that have defined the genre for Indian Cinema, however, what struck me about India Love Project, who helped us curate these stories, was the rawness and uniqueness of each of them. These are stories of real people, from different backgrounds, who faced colossal roadblocks in their journey of finding true love and shown tenacity and persevered by powering through the barriers of culture, faith, gender or even war. This is our first foray into bringing real stories of real people to audiences." (ANI)

