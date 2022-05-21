Washington [US], May 21 (ANI): Due to tonsil surgery, Doja Cat has cancelled her opening slot on The Weeknd's summer stadium tour as well as all upcoming festival dates.

She took to her Instagram story and wrote, "Hi guys, "I wanted you to hear it from me first. Unfortunately, I have to have surgery on my tonsils ASAP. The surgery is routine but the recovery is going to take a while due to swelling. That means I have to cancel my festival run this summer as well as The weekend tour. I feel horrible about this but can't wait for this to heal and get back to making music and create an experience for y'all".

According to Variety, Doja was scheduled to perform at the Hangout Festival in Alabama tomorrow (May 21) and the Glastonbury Festival in the United Kingdom next month, in addition to the Weeknd's tour, which runs from July to September.

When she posted about her tonsil ailment earlier this week, she hinted that "bad news" was on the way. "Dr. just had to cut into my left tonsil," she wrote on Twitter. "I had an abscess in it. My whole throat is fucked so I might have some bad news for yall coming soon." She continued, "I was taking fuckin antibiotics but forgot that I was taking them and then I drank wine and was vaping all day long and then I started getting a nasty ass growth on my tonsil so they had to do surgery on it today," and then followed with a flurry of tweets about how difficult it is to quit vaping. Her Twitter handle is now "Throatussy era."

While the news was unexpected, it was not completely unexpected: Doja has been on a near-constant work schedule for years, including multiple appearances on award shows, a high-profile appearance at the Coachella festival last month, and the release of her third full-length album, "Planet Her," last summer, as reported by Variety.

She's shown signs of stress in recent months, including announcing her retirement from music earlier this year and making some grumpy public statements, and while the tonsil situation has forced the cancellation of months of work, it may actually provide her with a welcome break.

On the other hand, her strong performances at Coachella demonstrated that she is more than capable of filling large stages as a headliner, and her long string of platinum singles (including five from "Planet Her") should provide her with a decent cushion until she's ready to hit the road again. (ANI)

