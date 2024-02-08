Los Angeles [US], February 8 (ANI): Actors Haley Bennett and Dominic Cooper will be starring in Apple drama series 'The Last Frontier'.

Haley and Cooper will join Jason Clarke in the show, which received a 10-episode order back in February 2023. As per Variety, the series follows US Marshall Frank Remnick (Clarke), "the lone Marshal in charge of the quiet, rugged barrens of Alaska, whose jurisdiction is turned upside-down when a prison transport plane crashes in the remote wilderness, setting free dozens of violent inmates. Tasked with protecting the town he's vowed to keep safe, he begins to suspect the crash wasn't an accident, but the first step of a well-crafted plan with international political implications." Bennett will be seen as Sidney, described as "a CIA Agent who is tasked with working with Frank." Cooper will star as Havlock, said to be "a former Navy Seal and fugitive who is being hunted by US Marshals and the CIA." 'Last Frontier' marks the first TV role of Bennett's career. She was previously seen in films such as 'Swallow', 'Widow Clicquot', 'The Magnificent Seven', and 'Cyrano'.

In the coming days, she is also set to appear in 'Borderlands' movie.

Cooper was previously starred in the AMC series 'Preacher' and has also been in shows like 'Agent Carter' and 'Spy City'. He also gained popularity for his roles in features like 'Mamma Mia!' and its sequel, 'The Devil's Double', and 'Captain America: The First Avenger'.

'The Last Frontier' hails from creators Jon Bokenkamp and Richard D'Ovidio. Both serve as executive producers alongside Clarke. Sam Hargrave will direct the pilot and executive produce. Apple Studios will produce. (ANI)

