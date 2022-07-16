Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 16 (ANI): Actor Jacqueline Fernandez has ushered in a wave of nostalgia among the 90s youth with her new beverage commercial.

Food and beverage brand Pepsi has recreated its iconic advertisement from 1992 that featured supermodel Cindy Crawford. The new ad stars Jacqueline and she has surely made many nostalgic.

In the new advertisement, Jacqueline is seen arriving in style on a bike at a secluded petrol pump. In both the commercials, Jacqueline and Cindy are seen stopping by a petrol pump for a quick drink. They are seen sporting denim shorts and a white tank top.

As soon as Jacqueline shared the commercial on her Instagram handles, netizens chimed in to the comment section and expressed their views on the recreation.

"Cindy Crawford throwback. Extremely nostalgic," a social media user commented.

"Oh My God! Ditto," another one wrote.

Many netizens called Jacqueline "Jacqueline Cindy Crawford."

Reportedly, the original Pepsi commercial, which was filmed in 1992, made huge waves when it premiered at the Super Bowl in the US.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Jacqueline will be next seen in Kichcha Sudeep's 'Vikrant Rona' which is slated to release on July 28, 2022, 'Ram Setu' opposite Akshay Kumar which will release on the occasion of Diwali this year and in 'Cirkus' with Ranveer Singh and Pooja Hegde which is going to hit the theatres on the occasion of Christmas 2022. (ANI)

