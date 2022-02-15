A still from the show's promo (Image source: Instagram)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 15 (ANI): One of the most iconic Indian soap operas of all time- 'Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' is all set to re-run on Star Plus, producer Ekta Kapoor has confirmed.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Tuesday, Ekta shared a short promo of the title track of the Smriti Irani starrer show.

Feeling nostalgic, she wrote, "Is promo ki ek jhalak dekh kar hi saari puraani yaadein tazaa ho gayi. Today, as I look back, I recall every memory, every moment that made this show a most loved one! Usi pyaar ke saath judiye is safar se dobaara. Budhvaar se, harr roz, shaam 5 baje, sirf StarPlus par."

Starting this Wednesday, the show will premiere on Star Plus at 5 pm daily.

Fans of the show and the show's alums chimed into the comments section of the post shared by Ekta.

comments. Remembering the show, Anirudh Dave wrote, "Golden era," while Aditi Dev Sharma replied, "So nostalgic n wonderful."

Ritu Chaudhary, who played Tulsi-Mihir's daughter Shobha, also commented, "Oh my lordddd!! About time! So many beautiful memories!."

The show's lead- Smriti Irani also re-shared Ekta's post on her Instagram handle and wrote, "The magic of memories."

'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' that ran on Star Plus from 2000-2008 revolved around an ideal daughter-in-law, the daughter of a priest married to the grandson of rich business tycoon Govardhan Virani. The role of the protagonist Tulsi Virani was played by Smriti Irani.

Tulsi gets married to Mihir (played by Amar Upadhyay) whose mother Savita Virani (played by Apara Mehta) disapproves of the marriage and eventually plays politics to create various obstacles in Tulsi's life.

The ensemble also included Ronit Roy, Hiten Tejwani, Jaya Bhattacharya, Mouni Roy, Mandira Bedi, Hussain Kuwajerwala, and Sakshi Tanwar among several others. (ANI)

