Los Angeles, Oct 31 (PTI) Actors Ellen Page and Paris Berelc are set to star in gaming comedy "1UP".

According to Variety, filmmaker Kyle Newman is directing what will be the first feature to come from BuzzFeed Studios.

Julia Yorks has penned the script.

The story revolves around a female gamer named Vivian Lee," (Berelc) who quits her college eSports team rather than put up with sexism from her male counterparts.

"But with her scholarship on the line, she is forced to assemble a Varsity-caliber, all-women's team that can compete with the boys. With the help of an enigmatic coach (Page) who returns to the spotlight after her own GamerGate scandal, the young woman recruits an unlikely crew of unskilled misfits," the synopsis reads.

Production is expected to start in Toronto in November. PTI

