Washington [US], October 3 (ANI): American-Canadian musician Robin Thicke allegedly crossed the clear, unblurred lines of propriety with Emily Ratajkowski during the making of the video that brought him international fame, the supermodel has written in a new book.

According to Fox News, Ratajkowski said Thicke grabbed her bare breasts while they were filming the 'Blurred Lines' video, a news outlet reported in a forthcoming story. The song and its video, including a raunchy web-only version had become a major hit around the world.

"Suddenly, out of nowhere, I felt the coolness and foreignness of a stranger's hands cupping my bare breasts from behind. I instinctively moved away, looking back at Robin Thicke," wrote Ratajkowski, in the book 'My Body', set to be released next month.

Ratajkowski was one of three models who appeared in various states of undress in the video, which also starred singer Pharrell Williams and rapper TI.

She initially enjoyed the shoot, according to the report. But then Thicke, apparently drunk, began to behave boorishly. "He smiled a goofy grin and stumbled backwards, his eyes concealed behind his sunglasses. My head turned to the darkness beyond the set. [The director, Diane Martel's] voice cracked as she yelled out to me, 'Are you okay?'" the book stated.

The experience in the Los Angeles studio made the model feel "naked for the first time that day," the news outlet reported.

"I pushed my chin forward and shrugged, avoiding eye contact, feeling the heat of humiliation pump through my body," she said, as per Fox News, adding "I didn't react - not really, not as I should have." Martel confirmed the incident, according to the report.

She said, "I remember the moment that he grabbed her breasts. One in each hand. He was standing behind her as they were both in profile. I screamed in my very aggressive Brooklyn voice, 'What the f-k are you doing, that's it!! The shoot is over!!'"

Martel said that Thicke had been drinking, "sheepishly" apologized and was "contrite" afterwards. "I don't think he would have done this had he been sober," she said.

It's not the first time the song has caused controversy. The Marvin Gaye estate won a USD 5 million lawsuit against Thicke and Farrell stating that 'Blurred Lines' was lifted from Gaye's 1977 hit 'Got To Give It Up', as per Fox News.(ANI)

