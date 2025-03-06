The 2025 Emmy Awards have officially set a date for the live telecast, marking the return of the prestigious ceremony to its regular September scheduling. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 77th Primetime ceremony will air live on Sunday, September 14, on CBS and stream on Paramount Plus. According to the Television Academy, the telecast will originate from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, kicking off at 8 PM ET and running for over three hours. Oscars 2025 Winners: ‘Anora’ Sweeps With 5 Major Wins Including Best Picture and Best Director; Adrien Brody, Mikey Madison, Zoe Saldaña, and Kieran Culkin Take Home Acting Awards – See Full List.

This marks the second consecutive year that the Emmys have returned to their traditional September scheduling, following a one-time shift to January 2024 due to the Hollywood writers and actors' strikes. The 2025 Emmy nominations will be unveiled on July 15, and the ceremony's host and producers have yet to be announced. The live telecast will follow the pre-taped Creative Arts Emmy Awards ceremonies, which will take place on September 6 and 7.

Emmy Awards 2025 Date Out

Save the date! 📅 The 77th #Emmys are happening LIVE on Sunday, September 14, at 8e/5p on @CBS and @paramountplus. Nominations will be announced on Tuesday, July 15. #TelevisionAcademy pic.twitter.com/o7qibOcayW — Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) March 5, 2025

In addition to airing on CBS, the 2025 Emmys will also stream live on Paramount Plus for subscribers who have access to their local CBS affiliate on the service. The ceremony will also be available on demand, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Last year's 2024 Emmys saw FX's Shogun dominate the best drama categories, while Hacks took home the surprise win for best comedy. Other notable winners included Baby Reindeer, which nabbed four awards, including best limited or anthology series.