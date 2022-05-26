Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 26 (ANI): Superstar Salman Khan made a late yet grand entry at Karan Johar's 50th birthday in Mumbai.

He walked the party's red carpet in style, leaving netizens impressed.

Also Read | Ananya Panday, Anushka Sharma, Sara Ali Khan – Meet the Best-Dressed Celebs from Karan Johar’s Birthday Bash (View Pics).

"Love the way he walks," a social media user commented.

"Bhaijaan rocks," another one wrote.

Also Read | Helena Bonham Carter Birthday Special: From Harry Potter to Fight Club, Ranking the Acclaimed Actress' 5 Best Films According to IMDb!.

"Bhai ki entry fire hai," a netizen commented.

Salman arrived at the party wearing a black jacket that he paired with a black t-shirt and ripped blue jeans.

Karan's birthday party was held at Yash Raj Studios on Wednesday. Celebrities like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Shahid Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, Gauri Khan, Rani Mukerji, and Kajol also marked their presence at the bash. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)