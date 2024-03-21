Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 21 (ANI): Farah Khan often posts funny videos on Instagram featuring Bollywood stars she works with. Her latest video with Ananya Panday is sure to make you laugh and admire her sense of humour.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Farah Khan on Thursday posted a funny reel with Ananya Panday.The video shows Farah and Ananya both wearing red outfits. It takes a hilarious turn when they accidentally meet and give shade to each other. The background song from the TV show 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' adds to the humour of the video.

Captioning the video, Farah wrote, "When someone younger n hotter wears the same colour."

On the other hand, Ananya also took to Instagram Stories and reposted the video. "My frenemyyyy Farah ji @farahkhankunder" she wrote along with several emojis.

Have a look at Ananya and Farah's fun banter:

Netizens who watched the video were left in splits.

One user wrote, "Ha ha ha this is Epic"

Another user commented, "Farah ji you still got it and hotter as well in fact both look good in red."

On the work front, Ananya Panday, who was last seen in 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' with Adarsh Gourav and Siddhant Chaturvedi, is gearing up for her next projects - 'Control' and 'The Untold Story of C Sankaran Nair.' She is also set to appear in the upcoming show 'Call Me Bae.'

Farah, on the other hand, was last seen as a judge in the 11th season of the dance reality show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa' alongside Malaika Arora and Arshad Warsi. (ANI)

