New Delhi, Jul 30 (PTI) "Made In Heaven" actor Sobhita Dhulipala believes fashion is a portal of discovery that leads to a better understanding of one's personality and culture.

Sobhita, who along with actor Ishaan Khatter turned showstopper for designer duo Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna (RGRK) at the FDCI Hyundai India Couture Week here, described fashion as a "canvas" where one can paint the shades of their persona.

"Fashion is a portal of discovery. You discover bits of yourself and bits of a culture, and you end up creating some of it and discovering some of it from the past. I think it's a wonderful canvas, and you are the colour," the actor told PTI on Saturday night.

Ishaan, whose last theatrical release was "Phone Bhoot", said fashion is a form of "self-expression" for him.

"It captures both a zeitgeist but also cyclical. It captures a time, I think," he added.

Sobhita and Ishaan wore the Delhi-based designer duo's latest creations, inspired by the celestial geometry of autumn equinox.

While Sobhita was dressed in a sexy silver two-piece outfit, a modern take on lehenga, the couturiers chose a deep blue blazer and trouser combination for Ishaan, which they paired with a matching necktie.

Titled "Equinox", the couture collection for men and women, married faith and fable with architecture and craft, the collection note stated. RKRG has crafted the whole range using rich, unlined fabrics, and hypnotic 3D embroidery techniques. The colour palette ranged from blue, white, garnet and red to lavender.

Sobhita said the collection, which featured gowns, luxury tuxedos, and contemporary Indian formals, represents modern India.

"It's bold, it's got character. It's modern India and it is about making a statement. I think that's wonderful because it's an interesting direction to take couture in India," she said.

Asked about the most fashionable feature ever made in India, Ishaan said his choice was cinema classic "Mughal-e-Azam", and Sobhita picked Yash Chopra's "Silsila".

The ICW, organised by the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), will conclude on August 2.

On the film front, Ishaan's next release is war drama "Pippa" and Sobhita will next be seen in the season two of Prime Video series "Made In Heaven".

