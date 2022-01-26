Washington [US], January 26 (ANI): Fernanda Urrejola and Julio Cesar Cedillo have joined the cast of Josh Lucas lead upcoming survival thriller 'The Black Demon'.

As per Variety, the survival thriller is the latest film by Adrian Grunberg, the director of 'Rambo: Last Blood' and 'Get the Gringo.'

The film revolves around the story of an oilman who finds himself and his family stranded on a rig where he is targeted by a megalodon, a prehistoric shark.

Also joining the cast are Jorge A. Jimenez, Hector Jimenez, Raul Mendez, Edgar Flores, Venus Ariel and Carlos Solorzano.

Written by Boise Esquerra, the film will wrap principal photography at the end of January on location in the Dominican Republic, as per Variety.

The film is produced by Mucho Mas' Javier Chapa and Silk Mass' Jon Silk, alongside RU Robot's Petr Jakl. The film is executive produced by production company Mucho Mas' Phillip Braun, Simon Wise, Bruce Barshop, Vincent Cordero, Adrian Grunberg, Highland Film Group's Arianne Fraser and Delphine Perrier, The Avenue's JJ Caruth, RU Robot's Martin J. Barab and Blue Rider Pictures' Walter Josten (Around the World in 80 Days, Holes) and Patrick Josten.

Developed by Mucho Mas Media and Silk Mass, Highland Film Group is also co-financing alongside Blue Rider Pictures. HFG is also representing worldwide rights to the film. HFG's domestic distribution arm, The Avenue, has taken US distribution rights and is targeting a 2023 release. (ANI)

