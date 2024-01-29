Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 29 (ANI): Amid the success of 'Fighter', the makers on Monday dropped ''Dil Banaane Waaleya' song from the film.

Sharing the song's link, film's headliner Hrithik Roshan took to Instagram and wrote, "Tu qubool kar sajde mere.. ya woh aasmaan ko chhod de. #DilBanaaneWaaleya video song from #Fighter out now."

Also Read | Filmfare Awards 2024 Winners: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor Win Big at Award Show.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C2rr4ERL4qx/?hl=en

The emotional track is sung by Arijit Singh, Jonita Gandhi, Vishal Dadlani and Sheykhar Ravjiani. Kumaar has penned the lyrics.

Also Read | From Priyanka Chopra to Deepika Padukone, 5 Actresses Who Love Nailing Their Messy Bun Looks!.

Meanwhile, the film, which also stars Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi, has entered the Rs 100 crore club.

The film features Hrithik as Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania aka Patty, Deepika as Squadron Leader Minal Rathore aka Minni, and Anil as Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh aka Rocky fighting for the country.It marks Hrithik and Deepika's first-ever on-screen collaboration. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)