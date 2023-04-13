Washington [US], April 13 (ANI): The trailer of 'John Wick' prequel 'The Continental' is unveiled by makers on Wednesday. The clip looks mesmerising and exciting even without Keanu Reeves's character.

According to Deadline, a US-based media house, the action-packed trailer will add to the fantastic build-up for the 'John Wick' universe. The project is a three-episode long miniseries based on a timeline before the first John Wick movie. The trailer was shared by the production house Peacock on their official Twitter handle

The plot of the miniseries revolves around the Continental hotel chain which has been an integral part of all of the John Wick movies and provides housing for hitmen and murderers. The series will narrate how the hotel becomes the hub for infamous assassins. Beloved character Winston Scott will be shown in his younger years; the show is set in 1970s New York.

The world of Continental is looking full of rivalries and adventures filled with danger. As per a report by Deadline, the cast of Killers and Continental guests includes Mel Gibson, Collin Woodell as young Winston, Peter Greene, Ben Robson, Ayomide Adegun as the young concierge Charon, Nhung Kate and Katie McGrath.

The first and third episodes will be directed by Albert Hughes, and Charlotte Brandstorm will be directing the second. The miniseries is produced by Lionsgate Television and Thunder Road Pictures. The team of writers include Greg Coolidge, Derek Kolstad, Shawn Simmons, Kirk Ward, Chris Collins and Ken Kristensen.

'John Wick: Chapter 4' dominating the global box office and with several projects in making, fans can expect a humongous Universe of the John Wick franchise soon. (ANI)

