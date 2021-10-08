The hit sci-fi drama series Foundation based on the Isaac Asimov stories of the same name has been renewed for season 2 at Apple. The series has only released three episodes of its 10-episode first season to date, with the fourth dropping on October 8. The new episodes of the series drop every Friday at the Apple TV Plus platform. The Mysterious Benedict Society Renewed for Season Two at Disney+; Production to Begin by Early 2022.

"We have been so excited to watch global audiences embrace the captivating, suspenseful and breathtaking thrill ride that is Foundation,'" Variety quoted the head of programming for Apple TV Plus-Matt Cherniss saying. He added, "We know how long fans of these beloved Asimov stories have waited to see his iconic work brought to life as a visually spectacular event series and now we can't wait to showcase even more of the richly layered world, compelling storytelling, and stunning world-building in season two."

The cast is led by Jared Harris and Lee Pace. Lou Llobell, Leah Harvey, Laura Birn, Terrence Mann, Cassian Bilton, and Alfred Enoch also star in the series.

In the show, when Dr Hari Seldon (Harris) predicts the impending fall of the Empire, he and a band of loyal followers venture to the far reaches of the galaxy to establish The Foundation in an attempt to rebuild and preserve the future of civilisation.

Enraged by Hari's claims, the ruling Cleons (Pace) -- a long line of emperor clones -- fear their unrivalled reign may be weakening as they're forced to reckon with the potential reality of losing their powerful legacy forever. Showrunner and executive producer David S Goyer expressed his excitement by saying "Since my childhood, I've dreamed of how Hari Seldon and Eto Demerzel would look and sound -- what Terminus and Trantor would feel like."

"Now, with season two, our audience will get to visit more of Asimov's indelible characters and worlds, including Hober Mallow, General Bel Riose, and all the Outer Suns. I'm thrilled that a whole new generation of fans is reading Asimov's brilliant masterwork.

We're playing the long game with Foundation and I'm grateful to my partners at Apple and Skydance for entrusting me with this epic. Buckle up. We're about to fold some serious space," Goyer added. Goyer serves as the showrunner on the series and executive produces along with Robyn Asimov, Josh Friedman, Cameron Welsh, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Bill Bost. As per Variety, Skydance Television produces the series for Apple.

