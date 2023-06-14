The upcoming season of the digital reality show Bigg Boss OTT will have its aesthetics centring on the theme of sustainability. Art designer Omung Kumar B, who has also directed films like Sarbjit and Bhoomi, and production designer Vanita Garud Kumar, known for their artistic magic in creating mesmerising sets, are said to be infusing sustainability into the fabric of the Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 house. Bigg Boss OTT 2 Contestants Revealed! Fukra Insaan, Akanksha Puri, Falaq Naaz and More Celebs to Participate on Salman Khan's Reality Show (View Posts).

Every corner of the Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 house is poised to showcase a commitment to reducing waste and making an artistic statement. The platform dropped glimpses of all the 13 contestants that will enter the house, unveiling their journey with alias names of Astro Baby, Hero No 1, Insaan, One Piece, Womaniya, Superstar, Theekhi Puri, and Heroine. Bigg Boss OTT Season 2: Puneet Superstar, Social Media Influencer To Participate in Salman Khan's Show.

Watch BB OTT Contestants Reveal Video Below:

Reel se reality tak ke safar ke baad, aa raha hai Hero No.1 to start his Bigg Boss OTT journey! Kya inki pehli jhalak, jeet payegi aapka dil? First time, in the history of Bigg Boss OTT, janta can vote for their favourite contestant and change their journey in the house. pic.twitter.com/JUSTf8wPX3 — JioCinema (@JioCinema) June 14, 2023

Bigg Boss OTT season 2 will be available to stream on JioCinema from June 17.

