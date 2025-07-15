Washington DC [US], July 15 (ANI): TV personality Gabby Windey is all set to host Alex Cooper's upcoming dating show, reported Deadline.

Gabby Windey is set to host Love Overboard, the show formerly known as Overboard for Love.

Windey appeared on season 26 of The Bachelor and co-starred in season 19 of The Bachelorette alongside Rachel Recchia.

In 2022, Windey placed second on season 31 of Dancing with the Stars and co-hosted the Dancing with the Stars Live 2023 tour. She is also a winner of Peacock's third season of The Traitors.

The series, which is set to start in 2026 on Hulu in the U.S. and Disney+ globally, marks the first unscripted TV series from 'Call Her Daddy' host Alex Cooper, who also brought her documentary series Call Her Alex to the streamer earlier this year, reported Deadline.

"A group of singles steps aboard a luxury yacht, ready to mix and mingle and find love. But there's a twist. Per the logline, gaining access to the yacht's extravagant amenities won't be so simple. As the journey unfolds, romance ignites, alliances form, and hearts are shattered. In the end, only one couple will reign supreme. Who will rise to the top, and who will be left stranded?," reported Deadline.

Cooper's Unwell Productions will produce alongside Jeff Jenkins Productions in association with 3BMG and Walt Disney Television Alternative.

Executive producers are Cooper, Jenkins, Matt Kaplan, Mina Lefevre, Russell Jay-Staglik, former Bachelor exec producer Jason Ehrlich, Ross Weintraub and Reinout Oerlemans, reported Deadline. (ANI)

