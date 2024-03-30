Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 30 (ANI): The makers of the Punjabi film 'Shinda Shinda No Papa' starring Gippy Grewal and Hina Khan announced the release date.

Taking to Instagram, Gippy Grewal treated fans with a first look poster along with the release date announcement.

Sharing the poster, he wrote, "Shinda Shinda No Papa First Look Out. See you in cinemas on #10thmay2024 #shindashindanopapa."

'Shinda Shinda No Papa' is a heart-warming family comedy, helmed by director Amarpreet GS Chhabra and is headlined by multi-faceted star Gippy Grewal and his son Shinda Grewal. The film is written by Naresh Kathooria and also stars Hina Khan.

The film hilariously outlines the challenges of raising children in a fast-changing modern milieu and promises an unforgettable cinematic experience.

Earlier, Gippy Grewal, shared his enthusiasm, "This is a film after my own heart and 'Shinda Shinda No Papa' is a very entertaining but authentic take on the dilemmas of modern parenting. I am happy with the increasing interest in Punjabi cinema and its new wave of storytellers and hope to see the industry grow both in terms of quality content and positive synergies ."

Director Amarpreet Chabra added, "Working on this project has been very interesting and such refreshing plots are good for Punjabi cinema's growth. This film and its story will show the audience the new direction that storytelling is taking in the industry and I can't wait for them to see it."

The film is slated to release on May 10.

This is Hina Khan's first Punjabi film.

Hina became a household name with her role as Akshara in the popular television show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She was also a part of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, in which she played the antagonist Komolika. However, she quit the show after a few months. She also participated in television reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi season 8 and Bigg Boss 11.

Hina was last seen in Country Of Blind.

'Country of Blind' is set in the 1800s and depicts the life of a valley full of blind people. It teaches a valuable lesson about how, despite their lack of sight, they live a happy and contented existence.

Besides Hina, Country of Blind also stars Anushka Sen, Shoib Nikash Shah, Namita Lal, Inamulhaq, Pradyuman Singh Mall and Jitendra Rai. (ANI)

