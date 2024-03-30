Bollywood producer-director Karan Johar, who last directed Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, shared a cryptic message on his social media on Saturday. The multi-hyphenate took to the stories section of his Instagram and penned a note hinting at “single status” and its celebration. Republic Day 2024: Karan Johar’s ‘Cuties’ Yash and Roohi Dress Up in White as They Wish Fans on Insta (View Pic). Republic Day 2024: Karan Johar’s ‘Cuties’ Yash and Roohi Dress Up in White as They Wish Fans on Insta (View Pic).

Karan wrote: “Will live life in the absence of a companion. The AC temperature won’t change. If one can’t find love, it’s alright, as there will be no compromise on separate bathrooms. The demand for monogamy won’t be fulfilled. Life and options you don’t get for the second time, it’s better to celebrate single status. ‘Another date’ is always better than an anniversary.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, he recently produced the Sara Ali Khan-starrer streaming movie ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’ and the Sidharth Malhotra-starrer Yodha, which did well at the box office.

