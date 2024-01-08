California [US], January 8 (ANI): Elizabeth Debicki, who played Princess Diana in 'The Crown' has won the Golden Globe for best performance by an actress in a supporting television role.

She spoke about the challenges and preparation she did to understand her character and get into the skin of it, reported Deadline.

Also Read | Ayalaan Movie: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Release Date - All You Need To Know About Sivakarthikeyan and Rakul Preet Singh's Sci-Fi Film!.

Elizabeth said, "There were many question marks that went unanswered -- I had to discard that and create something," reported Deadline.

'The Crown' is a historical drama television series about the reign of Queen Elizabeth II, created and principally written by Peter Morgan and produced by Left Bank Pictures and Sony Pictures Television for Netflix.

Also Read | Malaika Arora Sweats It Out in Her Morning Workout As She Offers a Glimpse Into Her Fitness Routine With Adorable Pet Casper (View Pic).

The 81st edition of the Golden Globes was held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California

She put a lot of effort and did an enormous amount of research to play Princess Diana's final chapter.

"I'm not a mother, and certainly not a member of the Royal family, but the thing that stuck with me the most when I did my research and started to play this part as well was the combination of the sort of isolation and emergence from it; the desire to recreate the self and to control the narrative of one's life. I've learned a lot from playing this part, the courage that it takes, and the inherent beauty in life," says the actress, who won her first Golden Globe tonight for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television.

"I just think it was such a lumination that came from that desire to bust through that isolation to something beautiful and to try and reach people, see people, and be seen," Debicki continued.'

She spoke about the challenges and apprehensions while playing the role and said that there was "fear -- this sense that I owed something to the audience, something specific; capturing something that would give the sense of a person who is proudly loved, and that was a totally unusual entry point into the world."

During the course of its run, 'The Crown' has won eight Golden Globes, reported Deadline. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)