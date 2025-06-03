New York [US], June 3 (ANI): The second annual Gotham Television Awards concluded Monday night in New York City, where this year's TV shows were revealed as the small-screen awards season hits high gear, reported Deadline.

Netflix's Adolescence sweeped the floor with all the nominations it was a part of, it tied in the supporting performance category with Owen Cooper's win and Jenny Slate's accolade for 'Dying for Sex'.

Also Read | 'I Am Misunderstood,' Kamal Haasan Tells Karnataka Film Chamber Over Kannada Origin Remark Row.

Meanwhile, Max's 'The Pitt', CBS' 'Matlock' and FX/Hulu's 'Dying for Sex', which had three noms apiece, took home a Gotham each, reported Deadline.

The former clinched the Breakout Drama category, while Kathy Bates won for lead performance in a drama. Apple TV+'s The Studio won the Breakthrough Comedy Series award.

Also Read | BJP Leader BS Yediyurappa Slams Actor Kamal Haasan Over Kannada Origin Remark, Says 'Apology Doesn't Make Anyone Smaller, Arrogance Won't Make Anyone Greater'.

In this year's Gotham, the newly created category of Outstanding Original Film, Broadcast or Streaming went to HBO/Max's documentary 'Pee-wee as Himself'.

This year's Gothams also celebrated their tribute honorees during the ceremony at Cipriani Wall Street.

Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino, as well as director Hwang Dong-hyuk, received Creator Tributes while Elisabeth Moss and the cast of The Handmaid's Tale received the inaugural Ensemble Tribute, reported Deadline.

Here's the full winners list below:

Breakthrough Limited Series

Adolescence: (Netflix)

Outstanding Lead Performance in a Limited Series

Stephen Graham, Adolescence (Netflix)

Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Limited Series

Owen Cooper, Adolescence (Netflix)ANDJenny Slate, Dying for Sex (FX / Hulu)

Breakthrough Drama Series

The Pitt: R. Scott Gemmill, creator; Simran Baidwan, R. Scott Gemmill, Michael Hissrich, Erin Jontow, John Wells, Noah Wyle, executive producers (HBO | Max)

Outstanding Lead Performance in a Drama Series

Kathy Bates, Matlock (CBS)

Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Drama Series

Ben Whishaw, Black Doves (Netflix)

Outstanding Original Film, Broadcast or Streaming

Pee-wee as HimselfMatt Wolf, director; Emma Tillinger Koskoff, producer (HBO | Max)

Outstanding Performance in an Original Film, Broadcast or Streaming

Aaron PierreRebel Ridge (Netflix)

Breakthrough Nonfiction Series

Social StudiesLauren Greenfield, creator; Frank Evers, Lauren Greenfield, executive producers (FX/Hulu)

Breakthrough Comedy Series

The StudioEvan Goldberg, Alex Gregory, Peter Huyck, Frida Perez, Seth Rogen, creators; Josh Fagan, Evan Goldberg, Alex Gregory, Peter Huyck, Alex McAtee, Frida Perez, Seth Rogen, James Weaver, executive producers (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Lead Performance in a Comedy Series

Julio TorresFantasmas (HBO | Max)

Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Comedy Series

Poorna JagannathanDeli Boys (Hulu) (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)