Washington [US], December 7 (ANI): The upcoming 'Yellowstone' prequel series '1883' at Paramount Plus has added Canadian actor Graham Greene to its cast.

According to Variety, the prequel series follows the Dutton family as they embark on a journey west through the Great Plains. Greene will play Spotted Eagle, a Crow elder who spots the wagon train and tells James Dutton about the place, Paradise Valley, where he should settle with his family.

Greene earned an Academy Award nomination for his role as Kicking Bird in 'Dances with Wolves'. He is also known for starring in films like 'The Green Mile', 'Maverick', and 'Wind River', the last of which was written and directed by '1883' creator and 'Yellowstone' co-creator Taylor Sheridan.

His TV credits include 'Northern Exposure', 'The Adventures of Dudley the Dragon', 'Longmire', and 'Goliath'.

The main cast of '1883' includes Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Sam Elliot, Billy Bob Thornton, Isabel May, LaMonica Garret, Audie Rick, Marc Rissmann, Eric Nelsen, and James Landry Hebert.

Additional cast includes Dawn Olivieri, Emma Malouff, Anna Fiamora, Nichole Galicia, Stephanie Nur, Amanda Jaros, Noah Le Gros, Martin Sensmeier, and introducing Alex Fine and Gratiela Brancusi.

Sheridan created the series and executive produces along with John Linson, Art Linson, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle and Bob Yari. MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios and Bosque Ranch Productions produce.

As per Variety, '1883' will premiere on Paramount Plus on December 19, with a special simulcast of the premiere also airing on Paramount Network that same day following a new episode of 'Yellowstone'. (ANI)

