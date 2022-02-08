Washington [US], February 8 (ANI): Lionsgate picked up the worldwide rights to producer Graham King's 'Michael', a biopic on the legendary singer-dancer Michael Jackson.

As per the Hollywood Reporter, the studio will team with producer Graham King and his GK Films on 'Michael', the film which is also produced by the co-executors of the Michael Jackson estate, John Branca and John McClain, which will allow the project access to Jackson's music.

'Michael' promises an "in-depth portrayal of the complicated man who became the King of Pop. It will bring to life Jackson's most iconic performances as it gives an informed insight into the entertainer's artistic process and personal life."

The film will cover Jackson's beginnings with 'The Jackson Five', his rise to pop superstardom and his legal struggles with both civil and criminal lawsuits stemming from allegations of child sex abuse. Jackson died in 2009 at the age of 50.

Tony Award winner John Logan will write the screenplay for 'Michael' after he and King previously collaborated on Martin Scorsese's 'The Aviator'.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, King's biopic in collaboration with Jackson's estate and Logan was first unveiled in 2019 but had yet to attach a studio until the arrival of Lionsgate. (ANI)

