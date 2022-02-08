Veteran actor and athlete Praveen Kumar Sobti who essayed the role of 'Bheem' in BR Chopra's 'Mahabharata' has passed away at the age of 74.As per reports, Kumar Sobti had left for his heavenly abode on Monday night.Born in Punjab, the actor who had just turned 74, in December last year was also an athlete. Praveen Kumar Sobti, Mahabharat’s Bheem, Passes Away At 74.

He had participated in hammer throw and won several medals for India in the Asian and Commonwealth Games and even participated in the Olympics.The actor had worked in about 30 movies in his showbiz career and played many memorable roles including Mukhtaar Singh in Amitabh Bachchan's cult classic film 'Shahenshah'; before he moved to politics. Nitish Bharadwaj, Actor Who Played Krishna on Mahabharat, Joins Social Media as Show Returns on DD National.

Kumar Sobti contested in the 2013 Delhi Legislative elections on an Aam Aadmi Party ticket, but lost. Subsequently, in 2014, he joined the Bharatiya Janata Party.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)