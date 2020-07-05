New Delhi [India], July 5 (ANI): On the occasion of Guru Purnima actor Madhuri Dixit has paid tribute to the late dance mastero -- Saroj Khan. The duo used to share a bond that has created magic on- screen.

The "Dil" actor took to Instagram on Sunday and revisited the memories she shared with Khan, who died on July 3 due to a cardiac arrest at the age of 71.

Also Read | Mrunal Thakur Revisits the Pink City With a Brilliantly Curated, Colourful Fashion Game for Travel + Leisure Magazine!.

Sharing a lovely picture of Dixit hugging Khan, the actor started off by explaining how "devastating" it is to lose a "friend, philosopher and guide," and noted how much she is going to miss the teacher-student bond.

"It was difficult for me to put down my grief in words. I had spoken to her daughter when she was in the hospital and she told me that Saroj ji would be fine. Two days later, she was gone. The Guru-shishya (teacher-student) bond that we shared, the assurance that she would be my mother on the sets, I will miss everything. Today on the occasion of Guru Purnima, I pay my tribute to her," the 'Kalank' actor wrote.

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan As the Elegant Reynu Taandon Muse Demands Your Attention RIGHT NOW!.

Dixit and Khan share a long-time bond and gave hits like 'Dhak Dhak Karne Laga,' 'Ek Do Teen', to name a few.

The 'Saajan' actor mentioned that the late dance master is someone who could make "women look so beautiful, desirable and sensuous on-screen like her. She made everything look like poetry in motion."

It was during the shoot of 'Maine Rab Se' from 'Karma,' had the duo met for the first time.

Dixit further raved and dubbed the dance mastero as a "game-changer" to a "rebel in the male-dominated profession" to a " determined and headstrong woman"

"Dancing in front of the camera &anddancing on stage are two different things. Saroj ji taught me how to romance the camera when we worked on Ek Do Teen. Such was the song's popularity that Filmfare had to create the Best Choreography category to honour Saroj ji. I will miss her resolve to push the envelope all the time," the 'Devdas' actor wrote.

The duo has been a solid pillar to each other, as the success of the songs proved Khan's mettle as a choreographer, while Dixit won many hearts all over again.

Dixit added, "Her Nazakat, the aadayein, the elegance of every move, I was besotted. I knew we would do a lot of songs together. So we decided not to repeat any of the movements. She agreed to create hook steps that people will identify with every song. We created so many movements with no knowledge about what they are called. Who knew Tamma Tamma step was Dab? I will miss inventing hook steps with her."

Ek Do Teen in 'Tezaab' (1988), Tamma Tamma Loge in 'Thanedaar' (1990)[3], and Dhak Dhak Karne Laga in 'Beta' (1992), are some of the hit songs created by the actor-choreographer duo that are enjoyed till date.

Khan also choreographed Dixit along with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for the song 'Dola Re Dola' in 2002 for the film 'Devdas.' (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)