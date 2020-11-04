Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 4 (ANI): By posting gorgeous pictures of his 'A Suitable Boy' co-star Tabu, actor Ishaan Khatter on Wednesday extended birthday wishes to Tabu who rings in her 50th birthday today.

The 'Khaali Peeli' star posted stunning snaps of the birthday girl on Instagram to make the day special. The post featured two pictures of the 'Andhadun' star.

The first picture showcased in the post shows a half side of Tabu's face while she is dressed traditional attire as she sports designer earrings and looks beautiful with the kohl-rimmed eye. The second picture features a candid behind the screens shot as she smiles.

Khatter captioned the snap as, "Happy birthday legenddd! (dancer emoji)".

"In the second picture even the rose morphed itself into a heart in the hands of @tabutiful," added Khatter.

Celebrity followers including Shahid Kapoor and more than 27 followers liked the picture within an hour of being posted on the photo-sharing platform.

Earlier in the day, filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan extended birthday greetings to actor Tabu by sharing a throwback picture from the shoot of 'Hum Saath Saath Hain,' (ANI)

