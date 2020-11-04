Delhi Lawyer Vibhor Anand who was accused of spinning false conspiracies in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case and Rhea Chakraborty's narcotics case was granted bail. The decision to grant him bail was made after he showed repentance. The lawyer who was arrested last month by Mumbai Police agreed to tender an apology online and even revealed how he got influenced by Republic. Mumbai court granted him bail against a personal bond of Rs 50,000. Arnab Goswami's Arrest is an Attack on Free Press, Says Goa CM Pramod Sawant.

As per reports in Live Law, Vibhor told the court that he got influenced by Republic TV channel and its anchor who stated that both Sushant Singh Rajput and Disha Salian were murdered. He had been booked under Sections 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 505(2) (Statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes), 500 (Defamation), 504 ( Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of the Indian Penal Code as well as Section 67 of IT Act (Punishment for publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form). Arnab Goswami Arrested by Mumbai Police; Republic TV Editor Taken Into Custody in 2018 Suicide Abetment Case; Watch Video.

Check Out the Update

Vibhor Anand granted bail after showing repentance. He had made comments on the death of Sushant Singh Rajput and Narcotics case of Rhea Chakraborty. @OfficeofVa #SushantSinghRajput https://t.co/JwGt9IMhTZ — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) November 4, 2020

Most of Vibhor's conspiracies were made by him on his Twitter account which has now been suspended. As per reports in Mumbai Mirror, his lawyer had claimed that Vibhor watched Republic and R Bharat channels to keep himself updated in SSR's death investigation. As a result, he got influenced by what he saw. The Mumbai court granted him bail, on the condition that he shall issue an apology within seven days of the order being passed.

