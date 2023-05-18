Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 18 (ANI): 'Four More Shots Please!' actor Kirti Kulhari is making all the noises with her unconventional choices. Shunning the city life, the actor is set to build her new home in the lap of nature.

The actor shared a video of 'bhumi-pujan' in her latest Instagram video. Guess what? The actor is to name her new home as 'Kantara' inspired by the title of the superhit Kannada movie 'Kantara'.

The actor wrote in the caption, "#kantara #newbeginnings This is the name of my new home that I wish to build in the next 2 years. Yes I was introduced to this name by the film #kantara . Loved the name . Loved the idea of coexistence and respecting #mothernature and living in harmony with it. It really inspired me. I was super intrigued by the name. A Kannada friend told me it means - " A mystical forest " . I am a #mystique and I believe in all things #mystical and my #home surrounded by nature would be something that exudes the same energy . I don't wish to live in Mumbai or any other city. #citylife is not for me . I wish to be in the lap of nature and that's what #kantara #myhome would offer me. #gratiude and only #gratitude"

Actor Sunil Grover wrote on her post, "Congratulations!!!! Wowwwwwwww!!" Anupriya Goenka wrote, "How beautiful Kirti.. very happy for you!" Kirti grabbed the headlines earlier this month as she chopped off her hair. Explaining the reason, the actor wrote, "#newendings #newbeginnings. Decided to do this a month back and here I am , having done it. I work in an industry where being a #heroine comes with its own set of restrictions and limitations . Long hair or atleast shoulder length hair is an unsaid mandate. Here I am , almost 15 years later, in the industry, #doingmything . I have no time to not do what I want to do... and each time I have done something which is not #thenorm , I have felt empowered and nothing short of it . Here I am , making another such choice and living my life #myway." (ANI)

