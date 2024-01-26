Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 26 (ANI): Actor-turned-politician Hema Malini recently met legendary actor Vyjayanthimala at the latter's residence in Chennai.

Taking to Instagram, Hema Malini shared a series of pictures of herself with the 'Jewel Thief' star.

Vyjayanthimala looked as evergreen as ever in a yellow saree. On the other hand, Hema Malini was dressed in a green suit.

"Most memorable day of my life - meeting my role model, the icon Vyjayanthimala along with her lovely family at her Chennai residence yesterday. She is so full of life, still so full of dance in her. She talks dance, lives dance and has a glow and aura around her. I was in as much awe as I was many years ago! Had a nostalgic discussion about her stint in films and her experiences in the industry. One has to learn a lot from her. It was a great moment for me to have been given so much love by this lovely lady - beautiful inside and out," Hema Malini captioned the post.

The last frame of the post features Hema Malini with Vyjayanthimala's family.

Vyjayanthimala made her screen debut at the age of 16 with the Tamil film Vaazhkai (1949). 'Devdas', 'Sangam', 'Madhumanti' and 'Naya Daur' are some of her iconic films.

On the eve of Republic Day 2024, Padma Awards 2024 were announced. Vyjayanthimala was conferred the Padma Vibhushan, the nation's second-highest civilian award. (ANI)

