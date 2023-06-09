Makers of the action fantasy series The Witcher finally unveiled the official trailer of the third season of the show. Taking to Instagram, OTT platform Netflix shared the trailer and captioned it, "Chaos is coming The Witcher Season 3 begins on the 29th of June." The Witcher stars Henry Cavill, Freya Allen, Anya Chalotra, Joey Batey, Mimi Ndiweni, Eamon Farren, MyAnna Buring, Wilson Mbomio and Tom Canton in the lead roles. The upcoming season will be released in two parts. The season's first five episodes will drop on June 29 and the remaining three episodes will be released on July 27. The Witcher Season 3 Trailer: Geralt and Ciri Fight Sibe-by-Side in New Look at Henry Cavill's Netflix Fantasy Series! (Watch Video).

The Witcher Season 3 will stream exclusively on the OTT platform Netflix.

"As monarchs, mages and beasts of the Continent compete to capture her, Geralt takes Ciri of Cintra into hiding, determined to protect his newly reunited family against those who threaten to destroy it," reads Netflix's plot summary of Season 3. "Entrusted with Ciri's magical training, Yennefer leads them to the protected fortress of Aretuza, where she hopes to discover more about the girl's untapped powers; instead, they discover they've landed in a battlefield of political corruption, dark magic and treachery. They must fight back, put everything on the line -- or risk losing each other forever," reported Variety, a US-based media outlet. The Witcher Renewed for Season 4; Liam Hemsworth Replaces Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia in the Netflix Show!.

Check Out The Trailer Of The Witcher Season 3Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Witcher (@witchernetflix)

Notably, Season 3 serves as Cavill's last outing as Geralt before Liam Hemsworth steps into the role for Season 4. Cavill announced he would exit The Witcher back in October 2022, as per Variety. "My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for Season 4," Cavill said upon his exit.