Washington D.C. [USA], June 19 (ANI): Makers of the 'James Bond' sequels have treated the audience with a set of behind-the-scenes pictures from the spy-film 'Spectre'.

Directed by Sam Mendes, the 2015-released movie -- the 24th in the 'James Bond' series had actor Daniel Craig as the fictional MI6 agent James Bond.

On Wednesday, multiple pictures were posted on James Bond's Twitter page. The pictures were a look behind the scenes of the "opening scene" from the movie.

"Did you know that 1,520 extras were employed for this sequence?" read the tweet in the handle.

One of the pictures had the 'Knives Out' actor, Craig in his character look getting prepped for the scene, while another picture saw director Mendes shooting something with his camera.

'Spectre' is the second film the series coming from the '1917' director following 'Skyfall' and the fourth film to feature the 52-year-old actor as the Bond.

The next film in the series is the much-anticipated one 'No Time to Die'. The 25th installment of the James Bond franchise will be released on November 12 in the United Kingdom and on November 20 in America.

The action flick was earlier slated to hit the theatres on November 25.

Though a new release date has been announced for the UK and the USA, there has been no word on the Indian release date of the film.

'No Time To Die', which is a spy-thriller, was originally slated to release in April 2020 but was postponed to November owing to the coronavirus crisis.

The story revolves around Bond enjoying retirement in Jamaica. However, his peaceful days are short-lived as his old friend from the CIA, Felix Leiter, (Jeffrey Wright) arrives asking for help. (ANI)

