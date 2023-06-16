Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 16 (ANI): Actor Bobby Deol, on Friday, wished his elder son Aryaman on the occasion of his birthday.

Taking to Instagram, Bobby shared a couple of pictures which he captioned, "Happy Birthday my Aryaman!. So proud of your achievements. Love you beta"

Also Read | Extraction 2 Full Movie in HD Leaked on TamilRockers & Telegram Channels for Free Download and Watch Online; Chris Hemsworth’s Action Film Is the Latest Victim of Piracy?.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Ctin1eJt9SN/

In the first picture, Bobby could be seen posing with his son.

Also Read | Satyaprem Ki Katha Song ‘Gujju Pataka’: Kartik Aaryan's Playful New Track Will Make You Hit the Dance Floor! (Watch Video).

In another picture, Aryaman could be seen walking in a purple robe.

Bobby and his Tania Deol wife welcomed son Aryaman in 2001 and son Dharam in 2004.

Soon after the 'Apne' actor shared the post, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

Director Remo D'Souza commented, "Happy birthday buddy."

Actor Chunky Panday wrote, "Happy Happy birthday"

"Wishing Aryaman a super duper birthday and a blessed year ahead," a user commented.

Actor Sunny Deol also took to his Instagram account and extended heartfelt wishes.

He shared a picture which he captioned, "Happy Birthday Aryaman," followed by multiple red heart emoticons.

instagram.com/p/CtigYjSJ576/

Meanwhile, on the work front, Bobby will be next seen in the upcoming action thriller film 'Animal' alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna.

Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga the film is all set to hit the theatres on August 11.

'Animal' will be facing a big Bollywood clash with Sunny Deol's 'Gadar 2' and Akshay Kumar's 'OMG 2'. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)