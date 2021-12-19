Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 19 (ANI): As Christmas is around the corner, actor Anushka Sharma took to social media and shared what she wants for the festival.

She reposted fashion stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania's Instagram Story, which had a photo of a Christmas cake, and over it, it was written, "all I want for Christmas is end of COVID."

Also Read | Ankita Lokhande Birthday Special: She's a Confident Fashion Stunner Who Redefines Elegance in Ethnic Outfits (View Pics).

"Yes! Please," Anushka captioned the post.

Hope, Anushka's wish comes true as coronavirus has caused severe disruption.

Also Read | Mahie Gill Birthday: 5 Interesting Facts About The Dev D Fame Actress That You Need To Know.

Currently, people around the world are concerned about the Omicron variant of COVID-19, which is spreading like wildfire in several countries. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)