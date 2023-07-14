Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 14 (ANI): Actor Hrithik Roshan, in the early hours of Friday, penned a long note and remembered his grandfather, late music director, Roshan, on the occasion of his 106th birth anniversary.

Taking to Instagram, Hrithik shared a throwback picture and captioned it, “Today marks the 106th birth anniversary of my Daduji - Roshan, whose name I inherit . Although I never had the honor of meeting him, learning from him or physically experiencing his love, I am blessed with a priceless treasure: his work... his music. Legends have a way of transcending time through their art. His songs are the foundation of the Roshan family’s journey and I am immensely proud to be a part of his extraordinary lineage.”

Roshan was known for his songs like ‘Khayalon mein Kisike’, ‘Main Dil Hoon Ek Armaan Bhara’, ‘Na toh karvaan ki talaash hai’, ‘Aapne Yaad Dilaya’, ‘Laaga Chunari Mein Daag’ and many more.

“Celebrating my Daduji’s immortal legacy through one of my favourite songs by him. I celebrate this song even more because my Daduji never got to celebrate its success… he passed away soon after he recorded this brilliant track. He was 40 years old," the caption concluded.

Soon after he dropped the post, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

“Roshan Legacy,” a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, “He was so great composer that generations can learn the pure music by his outstanding work.”

“My mom was and still is a fan of his work,” a fan wrote.

Roshan, father of music director Rajesh Roshan and filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, passed away in 1967.

Meanwhile, talking about the ‘Krrish’ actor’s work front, he will be next seen in the upcoming aerial action thriller film ‘Fighter’ opposite Deepika Padukone.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2024.

Apart from that, he also has ‘War 2’ alongside Jr NTR and Kiara Advani. (ANI)

