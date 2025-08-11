Mumbai, August 10: Ahead of the release of one of the most anticipated movies of 2025, "War 2", starring Hrithik Roshan and NTR, the makers organized the film’s only promotional event in Hyderabad. Admirers of both Hrithik and NTR flooded from across states, creating an electric atmosphere with their energetic chants. Addressing the gathering, Hrithik heaped praises on his co-star, saying, "Tarak, I have not just observed you, but I have learnt from you".

Claiming that he sees a lot of himself in NTR, Hrithik added, "We have had very similar journeys for 25 years now, and I think Tarak sees a little bit of himself in me also. It is true when they say that he is a one-take final-take star". Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR’s ‘War 2’ Post Credit Scene To Introduce ‘Alpha’ Girls Alia Bhatt-Sharvari Wagh in Intense Cameo Alongside Tiger and Pathaan? Here’s What We Know.

Hrithik Roshan Lauds War 2 Co-Star Jr NTR

Revealing what all he has picked up from his on-screen enemy, Hrithik revealed, "On set, Tarak, I have not just observed you, but I have learnt from you. I have learnt how to go into a shot 100% — not 99.99%, not 99.999, but 100%. Which is why when he comes out of a shot, there is no judgment on me. He will not even check the shot because he knows he has given everything to it. And I will apply that in my future films. Tarak, thank you for teaching me that.” NTR vs Hrithik in ‘War 2’: Jr NTR Challenges Hrithik Roshan With Billboard Taunt ‘Ghungroo Toot Jaayenge’ As Countdown to YRF Spy Universe Film Begins (See Pics).

Aside from their high-octane action sequences, Hrithik and NTR will also have an epic dance-war in the "Janaabe Aali" track from "War 2". Scored by Pritam, the song has been crooned by Sachet Tandon and Saaj Bhatt. Amitabh Bhattacharya has provided the lyrics for "Janaabe Aali". Made under the direction of Ayan Mukerji, "War 2" has been backed by Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films, and is a part of the Yash Raj Spy Universe.

With Hrithik and Kiara Advani as the lead, the highly-anticipated project also marks the Bollywood debut of 'RRR' actor NTR, who will be seen as the antagonist in the action entertainer. "War 2" will be out in the theatres on August 14th in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil.

