Hrithik Roshan participated in a meet-and-greet event in Houston, USA, on April 6, 2025. The Bollywood star is now facing backlash from netizens after visuals of beef and alcohol being served at the venue went viral. The event, titled Rangotsav - America's Biggest Holi Bash, took place in Houston on the occasion of Ram Navami. The outrage first erupted after several social media posts surfaced online, showing that beef samosas were included on the event's menu, sparking backlash from many who felt that the choice was inappropriate and insensitive. ‘Who Is That Guy?’: Hrithik Roshan’s Youthful Appearance at 51 Stuns Americans, Bollywood Heartthrob Becomes Internet Sensation in USA After Viral Meme on X.

Beef Samosa’s Served at Hrithik Roshan’s US Event on Ram Navami?

On Thursday (April 10), columnist Vivek Bansal took to his X (previously Twitter) handle to share photos and videos from Hrithik Roshan's Houston event. In one of the photos, beef samosas could be seen as a part of the event's food menu. In another video, fans could be seen consuming what he claims to be was alcohol. This was happening with devotional Ram bhajans that were being played in the background.

Hrithik Roshan’s Instagram Post

Sharing the post, he wrote, "It is nothing short of outrageous that on the sacred occasion of Sri Ram Navami, Hrithik Roshan’s shows in the U.S. reportedly featured liquor-fueled gatherings and even a beef party—disgracefully masked as Holi celebrations."

Check Out Vivek Bansal’s X Post

It is nothing short of outrageous that on the sacred occasion of Sri Ram Navami, Hrithik Roshan’s shows in the U.S. reportedly featured liquor-fueled gatherings and even a beef party—disgracefully masked as Holi celebrations. To make matters worse, these events allegedly… pic.twitter.com/A3r6E1MhRs — Vivek Bansal (@ivivekbansal) April 10, 2025

He also added that Hrithik Roshan's event was in collaboration with Rehan Siddiqi, an alleged ISI linked person who has been blacklisted by the Indian Government as claimed in the post. Bansal further questioned how the event was even granted permission, considering Rehan Siddiqi's "dangerous affiliations."

Hrithik Roshan's Rangotsav tour had previously stirred controversy after a fan voiced frustration over mismanagement at the Dallas event on April 5. Despite spending INR 1.20 lakh on a pass for the meet-and-greet session with the War 2 actor, the event was shortened for unknown reasons, with Hrithik leaving without meeting half of the attendees. For the unversed, Hrithik Roshan's Rangotsav tour started on April 4 in Atlanta and will conclude with the Bay Area session on April 13. Royal Entrance With a Bollywood Twist! Band Plays ‘Dhoom Machale’ As King Charles and Queen Camilla Arrive at Westminster Abbey For Commonwealth Day Service (Watch Videos).

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik Roshan has War 2. The actioner, directed by Ayan Mukerji, also stars Telugu superstar Jr NTR in his Bollywood debut. Hrithik also recently announced that he will be making his directorial debut with Krrish 4, the upcoming instalment of his hit superhero franchise, Krrish.

