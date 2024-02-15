American political staffer Huma Abedin and Alex Soros, the 38-year-old son of billionaire Democratic donor George Soros, seemingly revealed that they are dating each other. The two shared an adorable picture on Valentine's Day, according to the New York Post. The two apparent lovebirds, who have a 9-year age difference, sat together at a restaurant in Paris and smiled for a photo that the younger Soros posted on Instagram with a 'Happy Valentine's Day' text sticker. Soros, who inherited his father's $25 billion empire last year, sat next to the former Hillary Clinton's top aide with his arm around her waist. Abedin, dressed in a long-sleeved shimmery gold outfit, posted the photo to her own Instagram Story, implying that it was official. Valentine's Day 2024: Know the History of the Day Also Known As Saint Valentine's Day or the Feast of Saint Valentine.

Huma Mahmood Abedin is an American political staffer who served as the vice chair of Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign. Abedin previously served as Clinton's deputy chief of staff during her tenure as Secretary of State from 2009 until 2013. She served as Clinton's travelling chief of staff and former assistant during her 2008 presidential campaign for the Democratic Party. Abedin became one of Hillary Clinton's most trusted aides during her time at the State Department and presidential campaign. Abedin was previously married to disgraced former Representative Anthony Weiner. According to the New York Post, she filed for divorce from Weiner in 2017 after the ex-congressman was sentenced to nearly two years in prison for sexting with a 15-year-old girl. Their divorce was finalized years later. But in April, Weiner and Abedin were spotted dining next to each other in Manhattan's Ziegfeld Ballroom during the city's Inner Circle show - sparking speculation of a reunion.

View Huma Abedin's Insta Story:

Huma Abedin and Alex Soros (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Meanwhile, Soros has been in the news less for his dating life and more for his family life. He made headlines when his billionaire lefty father skipped over his eldest son, Soros' older brother Jonathan, and instead gave Soros the reins over the family's holdings -- including its nonprofit Open Society Foundation, which funnels about $1.5 billion a year to liberal causes, reported New York Post.