Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 8 (ANI): The second day of FICCI Frames 2025 saw a special session titled "From Heartland to International Screens: MP in Focus", supported by the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board.

The event brought together artists, filmmakers, and government representatives to discuss the state's growing importance in cinema and entertainment.

Moderated by Bigg Boss voice artist Vijay Vikram Singh, the panel featured Bidisha Mukherjee, IAS, Additional Managing Director of the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board; actors and producers Huma Qureshi, Vani Tripathi Tikoo, and Sunny Hinduja; Vijay Koshy, President of The Viral Fever (TVF); and filmmaker Jitank Gurjar.

Actress and producer Huma Qureshi, during the session, spoke fondly about her connection with the state. She said, "When I was growing up, every year we used to go to Kashmir to visit my grandparents. After that, Madhya Pradesh became a place where I spent a lot of time. I visit there almost every year since we started shooting Maharani. It's like my nanihal."

Actor-producer Vani Tripathi Tikoo, on the other hand, shared how the state's roots in storytelling make it special.

"We are a land of storytellers, and every nook and corner of our country has a story. Madhya Pradesh is the gadh of kathaaon," Tikoo said.

Bidisha Mukherjee from the Tourism Board added how the government is working on turning the state into a cultural and cinematic hub. She also encouraged global filmmakers to explore MP's landscapes and spoke about its geographical and cultural diversity, which allows for both period and modern stories to be filmed there.

Actor Sunny Hinduja, who hails from the state, shared, "I have had the privilege of shooting a few things like Family Man and Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humaare in MP, and the state is full of heart. People are extremely supportive and kind there."

The ongoing FICCI Frames 2025 event, marking its 25th year, is one of the largest conventions in the media and entertainment industry in Asia.

The inaugural ceremony of the event was graced by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday, where he was accompanied by Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, who engaged in a light-hearted yet insightful conversation with the Chief Minister. (ANI)

