Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 29 (ANI): Actor Huma Qureshi will be seen headlining 'Single Salma'.

The film also stars Sunny Singh and Shreyas Talpade in the lead roles.

On Monday, the makers shared that they have locked October 31 as the release date of 'Single Salma'. They also unveiled the film's first poster.

"Lucknow aur London - do Sheher, do ladke aur ek sawaal - aakhir kaun banega #SingleSalma ka balma, kisse hogi Salma ki shaadi? Trailer out tomorrow! In cinemas 31st October," the makers captioned the post.

The film is directed by Nachiket Samant, who is best known for projects as 'Comedy Couple' and 'Gachchi'. Mudassar Aziz, Amina Khan, and Ravi Kumar have written the script.

Meanwhile, recently Huma's film 'Bayaan' was screened at the Toronto International Film Festival 2025, to be held in September.

Helmed by writer-director Bikas Ranjan Mishra, best known for his acclaimed feature film Chauranga. The movie was developed at Film Independent, Los Angeles, and is produced by Shiladitya Bora of Platoon One Films, India's film studio known for the multiple Filmfare award-winning Ghaath (Berlinale 2023) and National Award-winning Picasso (Amazon Prime's first direct-to-digital Marathi film).

Bayaan is a co-production of Platoon One Films with Madhu Sharma (Summit Studios), Kunal Kumar, and Anuj Gupta as producers, with Switzerland-based Sadik Keshwani (Guidant Films) as co-producer. Huma Qureshi also serves as an Executive Producer on the film. (ANI)

